Kera Capital Partners Inc. Invests $222,000 in General Mills, Inc. $GIS

Kera Capital Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Free Report) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 4,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $222,000.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in GIS. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of General Mills by 434.8% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 19,041,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,138,473,000 after purchasing an additional 15,480,835 shares during the period. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of General Mills during the first quarter worth approximately $279,570,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of General Mills by 4,775.2% during the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 3,443,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,916,000 after purchasing an additional 3,373,338 shares during the period. Nuveen LLC bought a new position in shares of General Mills during the first quarter worth approximately $92,717,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in shares of General Mills by 6,607.0% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,171,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,056,000 after purchasing an additional 1,154,235 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GIS opened at $49.92 on Monday. General Mills, Inc. has a 52-week low of $48.29 and a 52-week high of $75.66. The business’s fifty day moving average is $49.97 and its 200-day moving average is $54.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.67. The firm has a market cap of $27.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.18, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of -0.02.

General Mills ( NYSE:GIS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 25th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.02. General Mills had a return on equity of 24.88% and a net margin of 11.78%.The company had revenue of $4.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.60 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.01 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. General Mills has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.580-3.790 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that General Mills, Inc. will post 4.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 10th were paid a $0.61 dividend. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.9%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 10th. This is a positive change from General Mills’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio is 59.51%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on GIS shares. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on General Mills from $65.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered General Mills from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $68.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Monday, June 9th. Zacks Research upgraded General Mills from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “underweight” rating and set a $45.00 price objective (down previously from $53.00) on shares of General Mills in a research note on Wednesday, August 20th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada upgraded General Mills from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $67.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have issued a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $59.13.

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates through four segments: North America Retail; International; Pet; and North America Foodservice. It offers grain, ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and savory snacks, ice cream and frozen desserts, unbaked and fully baked frozen dough products, frozen hot snacks, ethnic meals, side dish mixes, frozen breakfast and entrees, nutrition bars, and frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

