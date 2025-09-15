Kera Capital Partners Inc. Invests $253,000 in Humana Inc. $HUM

Kera Capital Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 1,036 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $253,000.

Get Humana alerts:

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in Humana by 63.9% during the first quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 118 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in Humana during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Garde Capital Inc. acquired a new position in Humana during the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT acquired a new position in Humana during the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Whipplewood Advisors LLC boosted its position in Humana by 639.1% during the first quarter. Whipplewood Advisors LLC now owns 170 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. 92.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently commented on HUM. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Humana from $348.00 to $344.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 14th. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price target on Humana from $269.00 to $341.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 5th. Barclays increased their price target on Humana from $275.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 5th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Humana from $280.00 to $260.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 16th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price objective on Humana from $285.00 to $312.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 2nd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and sixteen have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Humana has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $289.24.

Humana Stock Performance

HUM opened at $276.36 on Monday. Humana Inc. has a 12-month low of $206.87 and a 12-month high of $325.75. The stock has a market cap of $33.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.21, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.44. The business has a 50 day moving average of $265.34 and a 200-day moving average of $257.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Humana (NYSE:HUM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The insurance provider reported $6.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.32 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $32.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.85 billion. Humana had a return on equity of 13.67% and a net margin of 1.28%.Humana’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $6.96 EPS. Humana has set its FY 2025 guidance at 17.000- EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Humana Inc. will post 16.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Humana Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.885 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 26th. This represents a $3.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.3%. Humana’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.17%.

Humana Company Profile

(Free Report)

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medical and specialty insurance products in the United States. It operates through two segments, Insurance and CenterWell. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HUM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Humana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Humana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.