Kera Capital Partners Inc. Invests $258,000 in Texas Roadhouse, Inc. $TXRH

Kera Capital Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,377 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $258,000.

Get Texas Roadhouse alerts:

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in TXRH. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 60.4% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 6,159 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,111,000 after acquiring an additional 2,319 shares during the period. Focus Partners Wealth boosted its stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 123.2% in the fourth quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 4,967 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $896,000 after buying an additional 2,742 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 8,316 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,500,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the period. Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,597,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 3,121 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $563,000 after buying an additional 214 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.82% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on TXRH shares. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Texas Roadhouse from $180.00 to $188.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $184.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 4th. Melius Research upgraded shares of Texas Roadhouse to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 14th. Guggenheim boosted their price objective on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 11th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $203.00 to $219.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have issued a Buy rating and eleven have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $197.35.

Insider Transactions at Texas Roadhouse

In other news, CTO Hernan E. Mujica sold 2,189 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.40, for a total transaction of $377,383.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer directly owned 17,553 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,026,137.20. This represents a 11.09% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Gregory N. Moore sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.06, for a total transaction of $519,180.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 34,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,979,223. This trade represents a 7.99% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 8,342 shares of company stock worth $1,443,704. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Texas Roadhouse Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:TXRH opened at $166.69 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $178.58 and a 200-day moving average of $178.53. The company has a market capitalization of $11.08 billion, a PE ratio of 25.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.84. Texas Roadhouse, Inc. has a 52-week low of $148.73 and a 52-week high of $206.04.

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The restaurant operator reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.95 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. Texas Roadhouse had a return on equity of 31.52% and a net margin of 7.72%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.79 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Texas Roadhouse, Inc. will post 7.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Texas Roadhouse Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 2nd. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.6%. Texas Roadhouse’s dividend payout ratio is 41.53%.

About Texas Roadhouse

(Free Report)

Texas Roadhouse, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. It also operates and franchises restaurants under the Texas Roadhouse, Bubba's 33, and Jaggers names in 49 states and ten internationally. Texas Roadhouse, Inc was founded in 1993 and is based in Louisville, Kentucky.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TXRH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Roadhouse Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Roadhouse and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.