Kera Capital Partners Inc. Invests $264,000 in GE Vernova Inc. $GEV

Kera Capital Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of GE Vernova Inc. (NYSE:GEV – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 499 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $264,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of GE Vernova by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,392,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,446,577,000 after acquiring an additional 432,830 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in GE Vernova by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,129,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $955,513,000 after purchasing an additional 214,483 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in GE Vernova by 32,984.2% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,141,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $653,769,000 after purchasing an additional 2,135,066 shares during the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC lifted its holdings in GE Vernova by 21.4% during the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 2,080,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $634,984,000 after purchasing an additional 367,150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in GE Vernova by 50.9% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,029,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $619,703,000 after purchasing an additional 684,794 shares during the last quarter.

GE Vernova Trading Down 1.3%

Shares of GEV opened at $625.99 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $170.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 150.84, a PEG ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 1.88. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $608.65 and a 200 day moving average of $469.09. GE Vernova Inc. has a 12 month low of $219.01 and a 12 month high of $677.29.

GE Vernova Announces Dividend

GE Vernova ( NYSE:GEV Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The company reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $0.23. GE Vernova had a return on equity of 13.23% and a net margin of 3.16%.The business had revenue of $9.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.78 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $4.65 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. GE Vernova has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that GE Vernova Inc. will post 6.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 18th. Investors of record on Monday, July 21st were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 21st. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.2%. GE Vernova’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.10%.

Insider Transactions at GE Vernova

In related news, CFO Kenneth Scott Parks sold 3,300 shares of GE Vernova stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $620.00, for a total transaction of $2,046,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 7,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,705,800. This trade represents a 30.30% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently weighed in on GEV shares. Guggenheim cut GE Vernova from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 28th. Wolfe Research cut GE Vernova from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Friday, June 13th. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded GE Vernova to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 10th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on GE Vernova from $511.00 to $675.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on GE Vernova in a research report on Monday, July 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $614.00 price target on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have assigned a Buy rating and nine have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, GE Vernova presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $580.04.

GE Vernova Profile

GE Vernova LLC, an energy business company, generates electricity. It operates under three segments: Power, Wind, and Electrification. The Power segments generates and sells electricity through hydro, gas, nuclear, and steam power. Wind segment engages in the manufacturing and sale of wind turbine blades; and Electrification segment provides grid solutions, power conversion, solar, and storage solutions.

