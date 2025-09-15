Kera Capital Partners Inc. Invests $273,000 in Blackstone Inc. $BX

Kera Capital Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 1,826 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $273,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. 1248 Management LLC purchased a new position in Blackstone during the first quarter valued at $25,000. Wealth Preservation Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Blackstone during the first quarter valued at $28,000. Bernard Wealth Management Corp. purchased a new position in Blackstone during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Putney Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Blackstone during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Anderson Financial Strategies LLC bought a new position in Blackstone during the first quarter valued at $28,000. 70.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have commented on BX shares. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Blackstone in a research report on Friday, July 25th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Blackstone from $168.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 25th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Blackstone from $153.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 11th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on shares of Blackstone from $168.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Blackstone from $157.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 28th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eight have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Blackstone has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $172.38.

BX stock opened at $181.44 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The company has a market capitalization of $133.74 billion, a PE ratio of 48.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.77. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $170.04 and its 200 day moving average is $150.49. Blackstone Inc. has a 12 month low of $115.66 and a 12 month high of $200.96.

Blackstone (NYSE:BX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The asset manager reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $3.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.77 billion. Blackstone had a net margin of 20.83% and a return on equity of 20.47%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.98 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Blackstone Inc. will post 5.87 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 4th were issued a dividend of $1.03 per share. This is a positive change from Blackstone’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.93. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 4th. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.3%. Blackstone’s payout ratio is presently 110.75%.

In other news, major shareholder Holdings I. L.P. Blackstone bought 1,189,532 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 18th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $25.22 per share, with a total value of $29,999,997.04. Following the acquisition, the insider directly owned 4,178,771 shares in the company, valued at $105,388,604.62. This trade represents a 39.79% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Vikrant Sawhney sold 50,850 shares of Blackstone stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.64, for a total transaction of $8,829,594.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 737,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $128,015,742.72. This trade represents a 6.45% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 1,189,806 shares of company stock worth $30,046,627 and sold 16,871,634 shares worth $135,328,376. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

