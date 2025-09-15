Kera Capital Partners Inc. Lowers Stock Position in Oshkosh Corporation $OSK

Kera Capital Partners Inc. lessened its holdings in Oshkosh Corporation (NYSE:OSK – Free Report) by 16.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,375 shares of the company’s stock after selling 453 shares during the quarter. Kera Capital Partners Inc.’s holdings in Oshkosh were worth $270,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Get Oshkosh alerts:

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Oshkosh by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $310,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Oshkosh by 91.4% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Capital Insight Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Oshkosh by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Capital Insight Partners LLC now owns 4,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $433,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Oshkosh by 147.6% in the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in Oshkosh by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $301,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.36% of the company’s stock.

Oshkosh Price Performance

OSK stock opened at $136.92 on Monday. Oshkosh Corporation has a 1 year low of $76.82 and a 1 year high of $144.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.84. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $133.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $110.38. The firm has a market cap of $8.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.75, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.49.

Oshkosh Dividend Announcement

Oshkosh ( NYSE:OSK Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 1st. The company reported $3.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.98 by $0.43. Oshkosh had a return on equity of 16.70% and a net margin of 6.25%.The firm had revenue of $2.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.67 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.34 EPS. Oshkosh’s revenue was down 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. Oshkosh has set its FY 2025 guidance at 11.000-11.000 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Oshkosh Corporation will post 10.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 19th were paid a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 19th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.5%. Oshkosh’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.48%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently commented on OSK. UBS Group set a $164.00 price target on Oshkosh and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Oshkosh from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $124.00 to $131.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 1st. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Oshkosh from $140.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 26th. Zacks Research raised Oshkosh from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 28th. Finally, Evercore ISI reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Oshkosh in a research note on Tuesday, August 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have given a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $138.08.

View Our Latest Report on Oshkosh

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Oshkosh news, CMO Bryan K. Brandt sold 1,732 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.37, for a total value of $243,120.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer directly owned 10,459 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,468,129.83. The trade was a 14.21% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Anupam Khare sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.03, for a total value of $556,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president owned 13,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,906,935.48. This trade represents a 22.58% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Oshkosh

(Free Report)

Oshkosh Corporation provides purpose-built vehicles and equipment worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Access, Defense, and Vocational segment. Its Access Equipment segment design and manufacture aerial work platform and telehandlers for use in construction, industrial, and maintenance applications; offers financing and leasing solutions including rental fleet loans, leases, and floor plan and retail financing; and towing and recovery equipment, which includes carriers, wreckers, and rotators, as well as provides equipment installation and sale of chassis and service parts.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OSK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Oshkosh Corporation (NYSE:OSK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Oshkosh Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oshkosh and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.