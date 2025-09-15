Kera Capital Partners Inc. Makes New $233,000 Investment in News Corporation $NWSA

Kera Capital Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of News Corporation (NASDAQ:NWSA – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 7,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $233,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in NWSA. Asset Value Investors Ltd purchased a new stake in News during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $122,391,000. Nuveen LLC purchased a new stake in shares of News during the 1st quarter worth approximately $85,213,000. 59 North Capital Management LP boosted its stake in shares of News by 24.4% during the 1st quarter. 59 North Capital Management LP now owns 11,147,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,439,000 after acquiring an additional 2,185,542 shares in the last quarter. Dodge & Cox boosted its stake in shares of News by 18.7% during the 1st quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 13,846,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $376,896,000 after acquiring an additional 2,183,613 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in News by 34.2% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,450,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,133,000 after buying an additional 1,133,004 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.97% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:NWSA opened at $29.23 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $16.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.05 and a beta of 1.18. News Corporation has a one year low of $23.38 and a one year high of $30.75. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 1.84.

News ( NASDAQ:NWSA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19. The business had revenue of $2.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.09 billion. News had a return on equity of 5.66% and a net margin of 13.21%.The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.17 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that News Corporation will post 0.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a half year 25 dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 10th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a yield of 70.0%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 10th. News’s payout ratio is presently 9.62%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Macquarie reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $32.70 target price on shares of News in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. Wall Street Zen lowered News from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on News from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have given a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.62.

News Corporation, a media and information services company, creates and distributes authoritative and engaging content, and other products and services for consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates through six segments: Digital Real Estate Services, Subscription Video Services, Dow Jones, Book Publishing, News Media, and Other.

