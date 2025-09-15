Kera Capital Partners Inc. Makes New $234,000 Investment in McKesson Corporation $MCK

Kera Capital Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of McKesson Corporation (NYSE:MCK – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $234,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MCK. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in McKesson by 75,632.7% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,393,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,610,567,000 after buying an additional 2,389,992 shares during the period. Nuveen LLC acquired a new stake in shares of McKesson in the first quarter valued at approximately $475,235,000. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in shares of McKesson by 4,559.6% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 427,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $287,840,000 after purchasing an additional 418,524 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its position in shares of McKesson by 33.3% in the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,461,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $984,927,000 after purchasing an additional 365,484 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of McKesson by 92.3% in the first quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 650,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $437,760,000 after purchasing an additional 312,473 shares during the last quarter. 85.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:MCK opened at $711.32 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $88.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.51. McKesson Corporation has a 52 week low of $464.42 and a 52 week high of $737.89. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $697.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $694.98.

McKesson ( NYSE:MCK Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported $8.26 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.33 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $97.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $95.93 billion. McKesson had a net margin of 0.84% and a negative return on equity of 196.66%. McKesson’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $7.88 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that McKesson Corporation will post 32.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.82 per share. This is an increase from McKesson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 2nd. McKesson’s payout ratio is 13.08%.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of McKesson from $766.00 to $772.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 13th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $810.00 price target (up from $770.00) on shares of McKesson in a research report on Wednesday, July 16th. Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of McKesson from $760.00 to $800.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 9th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of McKesson from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, July 13th. Finally, Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of McKesson in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have assigned a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, McKesson currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $725.10.

In other McKesson news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 19,371 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $708.09, for a total transaction of $13,716,411.39. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 27,872 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,735,884.48. This trade represents a 41.00% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Napoleon B. Rutledge, Jr. sold 329 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $663.67, for a total transaction of $218,347.43. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer directly owned 657 shares in the company, valued at approximately $436,031.19. This represents a 33.37% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 43,560 shares of company stock worth $30,438,602. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS), Medical-Surgical Solutions, and International. The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs, and other healthcare-related products.

