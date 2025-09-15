Kera Capital Partners Inc. Purchases New Position in Graco Inc. $GGG

Kera Capital Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 2,529 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $217,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of GGG. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in Graco by 9,453.1% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 400,180 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $33,419,000 after buying an additional 395,991 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in Graco by 572.1% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 437,661 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $36,549,000 after buying an additional 372,543 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen LLC purchased a new stake in Graco during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,540,000. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH purchased a new stake in Graco during the 4th quarter worth approximately $13,853,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in Graco by 225.4% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 223,569 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $18,670,000 after buying an additional 154,853 shares in the last quarter. 93.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Wolfe Research began coverage on Graco in a research note on Wednesday, June 18th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Graco from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.50.

GGG opened at $84.46 on Monday. Graco Inc. has a one year low of $72.06 and a one year high of $92.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.99 billion, a PE ratio of 29.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.03. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $85.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $84.13.

Graco (NYSE:GGG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 23rd. The industrial products company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by ($0.03). Graco had a net margin of 22.26% and a return on equity of 19.05%. The business had revenue of $571.81 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $590.57 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.77 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Graco Inc. will post 3.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Graco Inc designs, manufactures, and markets systems and equipment used to move, measure, control, dispense, and spray fluid and powder materials worldwide. The Contractor segment offers sprayers to apply paint to walls and other structures; two-component proportioning systems that are used to spray polyurethane foam and polyurea coatings; and viscous coatings to roofs, as well as markings on roads, parking lots, athletic fields, and floors.

