Kera Capital Partners Inc. Purchases New Position in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. $RCL

Kera Capital Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $271,000.

Get Royal Caribbean Cruises alerts:

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of RCL. Nuveen LLC bought a new stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $358,614,000. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 22,154.9% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,410,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $289,868,000 after acquiring an additional 1,404,622 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 28,674,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,890,943,000 after acquiring an additional 602,447 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 21.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,991,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $614,487,000 after acquiring an additional 535,043 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. boosted its position in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 179.2% during the 1st quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 645,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,550,000 after acquiring an additional 414,100 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.53% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

RCL has been the topic of several research reports. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “positive” rating and set a $385.00 price objective (up from $275.00) on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. Truist Financial set a $337.00 price objective on Royal Caribbean Cruises in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price objective on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $290.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 2nd. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $390.00 to $399.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $400.00 to $420.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have assigned a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Royal Caribbean Cruises presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $327.14.

Insider Activity at Royal Caribbean Cruises

In related news, Director Richard D. Fain sold 16,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $311.02, for a total value of $4,976,320.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 150,291 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,743,506.82. This represents a 9.62% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Vagn O. Sorensen sold 10,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $330.04, for a total value of $3,399,412.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 16,407 shares in the company, valued at $5,414,966.28. This trade represents a 38.57% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 31,507 shares of company stock valued at $10,091,282. 6.95% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Stock Performance

Shares of RCL opened at $337.20 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $337.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $271.34. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. has a 52 week low of $164.01 and a 52 week high of $366.50. The stock has a market cap of $91.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.28, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 2.12.

Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The company reported $4.38 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.04 by $0.34. Royal Caribbean Cruises had a return on equity of 47.15% and a net margin of 20.97%.The firm had revenue of $4.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.54 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.21 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Royal Caribbean Cruises has set its FY 2025 guidance at 15.410-15.550 EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at 5.550-5.650 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. will post 14.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 25th will be given a $1.00 dividend. This is a boost from Royal Caribbean Cruises’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 25th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.2%. Royal Caribbean Cruises’s payout ratio is currently 22.49%.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Company Profile

(Free Report)

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. operates as a cruise company worldwide. The company operates cruises under the Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, and Silversea Cruises brands, which comprise a range of itineraries. As of February 21, 2024, it operated 65 ships. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Royal Caribbean Cruises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royal Caribbean Cruises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.