Kera Capital Partners Inc. Purchases New Shares in Jabil, Inc. $JBL

Kera Capital Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in Jabil, Inc. (NYSE:JBL – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 1,221 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $266,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in Jabil in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. raised its position in Jabil by 110.5% in the 1st quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 221 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Groupe la Francaise increased its stake in Jabil by 35.2% in the 1st quarter. Groupe la Francaise now owns 246 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the period. Golden State Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Jabil by 2,400.0% in the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 275 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 264 shares during the period. Finally, Wayfinding Financial LLC acquired a new position in Jabil in the 1st quarter valued at $52,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.39% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

JBL has been the topic of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Jabil from $188.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 18th. Zacks Research cut shares of Jabil from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 26th. Raymond James Financial reissued a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $230.00 price objective (up from $170.00) on shares of Jabil in a research note on Wednesday, June 18th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Jabil in a research note on Wednesday, July 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $245.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Jabil from $214.00 to $256.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have assigned a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Jabil has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $231.71.

Insider Transactions at Jabil

In related news, EVP Andrew Priestley sold 3,702 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.00, for a total value of $832,950.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 44,833 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,087,425. This represents a 7.63% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Mark T. Mondello sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.02, for a total transaction of $4,000,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman directly owned 1,400,190 shares in the company, valued at approximately $280,066,003.80. The trade was a 1.41% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 332,847 shares of company stock worth $67,200,247 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.73% of the company’s stock.

Jabil Stock Performance

NYSE:JBL opened at $214.22 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85. Jabil, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $103.82 and a fifty-two week high of $232.84. The stock has a market cap of $22.99 billion, a PE ratio of 41.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.25. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $216.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $179.15.

Jabil (NYSE:JBL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 17th. The technology company reported $2.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.28 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $7.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.03 billion. Jabil had a net margin of 2.02% and a return on equity of 60.19%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.89 EPS. Jabil has set its FY 2025 guidance at 9.330-9.330 EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at 2.640-3.040 EPS. Analysts expect that Jabil, Inc. will post 8.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Jabil Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, August 15th were paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 15th. Jabil’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.21%.

Jabil Profile

Jabil Inc provides manufacturing services and solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Electronics Manufacturing Services and Diversified Manufacturing Services. The company offers electronics design, production, and product management services; electronic circuit design services, such as application-specific integrated circuit design, firmware development, and rapid prototyping services; and designs plastic and metal enclosures that include the electro-mechanics, such as the printed circuit board assemblies (PCBA).

