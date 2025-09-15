Kera Capital Partners Inc. Purchases Shares of 1,506 Keysight Technologies Inc. $KEYS

Kera Capital Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Keysight Technologies Inc. (NYSE:KEYS – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 1,506 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $247,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in KEYS. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in Keysight Technologies by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 15,856 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $2,547,000 after buying an additional 324 shares in the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Keysight Technologies by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 40,351 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $6,482,000 after purchasing an additional 1,131 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Keysight Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $918,000. Quantinno Capital Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Keysight Technologies by 35.8% in the 4th quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 35,534 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $5,708,000 after purchasing an additional 9,370 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Keysight Technologies by 10.3% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 34,538 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $5,548,000 after purchasing an additional 3,220 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.58% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on KEYS shares. Wall Street Zen raised Keysight Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Keysight Technologies from $177.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. Bank of America raised their price objective on Keysight Technologies from $175.00 to $179.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 20th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on Keysight Technologies from $200.00 to $195.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 20th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $187.38.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Neil Dougherty sold 12,215 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.60, for a total transaction of $2,010,589.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 115,228 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,966,528.80. This trade represents a 9.58% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Ingrid A. Estrada sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.97, for a total value of $1,589,700.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president owned 108,590 shares in the company, valued at $17,262,552.30. The trade was a 8.43% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Keysight Technologies Price Performance

Shares of KEYS stock opened at $170.56 on Monday. Keysight Technologies Inc. has a 52-week low of $121.43 and a 52-week high of $186.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 2.94 and a current ratio of 3.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.16. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $164.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $156.98.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 19th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.05. Keysight Technologies had a return on equity of 19.53% and a net margin of 10.36%.The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.32 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.57 EPS. Keysight Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Keysight Technologies has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 1.790-1.85 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 7.090-7.090 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Keysight Technologies Inc. will post 6.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Keysight Technologies Profile

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, electronic, and education industries in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Communications Solutions Group and Electronic Industrial Solutions Group.

