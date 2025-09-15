Kera Capital Partners Inc. Purchases Shares of 6,390 Old Republic International Corporation $ORI

Kera Capital Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Old Republic International Corporation (NYSE:ORI – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 6,390 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $246,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ORI. HWG Holdings LP bought a new stake in Old Republic International during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. 1 North Wealth Services LLC bought a new stake in Old Republic International during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Quarry LP boosted its holdings in Old Republic International by 6,645.5% during the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 742 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 731 shares during the last quarter. Alpine Bank Wealth Management purchased a new position in Old Republic International during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Wayfinding Financial LLC purchased a new position in Old Republic International during the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Institutional investors own 70.92% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ORI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Old Republic International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 12th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Old Republic International from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.50.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Therace Risch purchased 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 2nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $39.90 per share, with a total value of $59,850.00. Following the acquisition, the director owned 9,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $384,037.50. This represents a 18.46% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Stephen J. Oberst sold 4,797 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.29, for a total transaction of $188,474.13. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 54,661 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,147,630.69. This trade represents a 8.07% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Old Republic International Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:ORI opened at $40.29 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $38.11 and its 200 day moving average is $37.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 0.25. The company has a market capitalization of $10.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.80 and a beta of 0.78. Old Republic International Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $33.00 and a fifty-two week high of $41.15.

Old Republic International (NYSE:ORI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The insurance provider reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $2.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.18 billion. Old Republic International had a net margin of 10.31% and a return on equity of 20.95%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Old Republic International Corporation will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Old Republic International Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 5th will be issued a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 5th. Old Republic International’s payout ratio is 39.73%.

Old Republic International Profile

Old Republic International Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the insurance underwriting and related services business primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through three segments: General Insurance, Title Insurance, and Republic Financial Indemnity Group Run-off Business.

