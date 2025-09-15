Kera Capital Partners Inc. Raises Stock Position in NovoCure Limited $NVCR

Kera Capital Partners Inc. lifted its stake in shares of NovoCure Limited (NASDAQ:NVCR – Free Report) by 22.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,319 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,453 shares during the quarter. Kera Capital Partners Inc.’s holdings in NovoCure were worth $237,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Soleus Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of NovoCure during the 4th quarter worth approximately $81,643,000. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC lifted its position in shares of NovoCure by 154.0% during the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 1,782,159 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $31,758,000 after buying an additional 1,080,514 shares during the last quarter. Palo Alto Investors LP increased its holdings in shares of NovoCure by 23.1% in the 1st quarter. Palo Alto Investors LP now owns 1,002,061 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $17,857,000 after acquiring an additional 187,870 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of NovoCure by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 993,670 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $17,707,000 after acquiring an additional 52,180 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of NovoCure by 28.8% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 735,227 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $21,910,000 after acquiring an additional 164,416 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.61% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Christoph Brackmann purchased 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 29th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $11.59 per share, with a total value of $231,800.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer directly owned 141,150 shares in the company, valued at $1,635,928.50. This trade represents a 16.51% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Ashley Cordova acquired 81,550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $12.22 per share, for a total transaction of $996,541.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 437,569 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,347,093.18. This represents a 22.91% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 5.52% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:NVCR opened at $12.15 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. NovoCure Limited has a fifty-two week low of $10.87 and a fifty-two week high of $34.13. The stock has a market cap of $1.36 billion, a PE ratio of -7.79 and a beta of 0.58. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.22.

NovoCure (NASDAQ:NVCR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by $0.03. NovoCure had a negative net margin of 27.13% and a negative return on equity of 47.74%. The business had revenue of $158.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $153.87 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.31) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that NovoCure Limited will post -1.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NVCR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $34.00 target price on shares of NovoCure in a report on Friday, June 27th. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $14.50 target price (down from $40.00) on shares of NovoCure in a report on Friday, July 25th. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH initiated coverage on shares of NovoCure in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.79.

NovoCure Limited, an oncology company, engages in the development, manufacture, and commercialization of tumor treating fields (TTFields) devices for the treatment of solid tumor cancers in the United States, Germany, Japan, Greater China, and internationally. The company’s TTFields devices include Optune Gio and Optune Lua.

