Kera Capital Partners Inc. Sells 135 Shares of Universal Health Services, Inc. $UHS

Kera Capital Partners Inc. cut its position in Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS – Free Report) by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,304 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 135 shares during the quarter. Kera Capital Partners Inc.’s holdings in Universal Health Services were worth $236,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT bought a new position in shares of Universal Health Services during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Sentry Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Universal Health Services during the first quarter worth about $35,000. UMB Bank n.a. raised its position in shares of Universal Health Services by 49.3% during the first quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 203 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in shares of Universal Health Services by 89.7% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 258 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CX Institutional bought a new position in shares of Universal Health Services during the first quarter worth about $74,000. 86.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Universal Health Services stock opened at $191.80 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.29. Universal Health Services, Inc. has a 52 week low of $152.33 and a 52 week high of $243.25. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $176.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $178.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.21 billion, a PE ratio of 10.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.28.

Universal Health Services ( NYSE:UHS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 28th. The health services provider reported $5.35 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.85 by $0.50. Universal Health Services had a return on equity of 18.25% and a net margin of 7.66%.The firm had revenue of $4.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.24 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $4.31 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Universal Health Services has set its FY 2025 guidance at 20.000-21.000 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Universal Health Services, Inc. will post 15.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 2nd will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 2nd. Universal Health Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 4.21%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Universal Health Services from $215.00 to $195.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 4th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “neutral” rating and set a $227.00 price objective on shares of Universal Health Services in a research report on Tuesday, August 26th. Wall Street Zen cut Universal Health Services from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. UBS Group set a $227.00 target price on Universal Health Services in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada raised their target price on Universal Health Services from $201.00 to $206.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Universal Health Services has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $214.77.

Universal Health Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates acute care hospitals, and outpatient and behavioral health care facilities. It operates through Acute Care Hospital Services and Behavioral Health Care Services segments. The company's hospitals offer general and specialty surgery, internal medicine, obstetrics, emergency room care, radiology, oncology, diagnostic and coronary care, pediatric services, pharmacy services, and/or behavioral health services.

