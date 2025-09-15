Kera Capital Partners Inc. Takes $220,000 Position in Leidos Holdings, Inc. $LDOS

Kera Capital Partners Inc. bought a new stake in Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS – Free Report) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 1,392 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $220,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in LDOS. Private Client Services LLC grew its holdings in Leidos by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. Private Client Services LLC now owns 2,877 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $454,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Militia Capital Partners LP grew its holdings in Leidos by 130.0% during the 1st quarter. Militia Capital Partners LP now owns 1,150 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $155,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. 1248 Management LLC acquired a new stake in Leidos during the 1st quarter valued at $169,000. Carderock Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Leidos during the 1st quarter valued at $2,766,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in Leidos by 26.2% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 10,229 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,380,000 after purchasing an additional 2,126 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.12% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Baird R W lowered shares of Leidos from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 27th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $178.00 price target on shares of Leidos and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 24th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Leidos from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $185.00 to $205.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Leidos from $168.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 7th. Finally, Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 price objective (up from $186.00) on shares of Leidos in a report on Monday, July 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have issued a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $183.31.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Gregory R. Dahlberg sold 952 shares of Leidos stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.43, for a total value of $168,913.36. Following the sale, the director directly owned 21,068 shares in the company, valued at $3,738,095.24. This trade represents a 4.32% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Stephen Edward Hull sold 12,497 shares of Leidos stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.14, for a total transaction of $2,226,215.58. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 25,817 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,599,040.38. This represents a 32.62% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 22,975 shares of company stock valued at $4,078,740. Company insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

Leidos Trading Down 0.6%

NYSE LDOS opened at $184.02 on Monday. Leidos Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $123.62 and a one year high of $202.90. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $172.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $154.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.61 billion, a PE ratio of 17.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.71.

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The aerospace company reported $3.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.58. Leidos had a net margin of 8.22% and a return on equity of 33.57%. The business had revenue of $4.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.24 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.63 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. Leidos has set its FY 2025 guidance at 11.150-11.450 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Leidos Holdings, Inc. will post 10.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Leidos Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 15th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 15th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.9%. Leidos’s payout ratio is 15.12%.

About Leidos

Leidos Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides services and solutions in the defense, intelligence, civil, and health markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health segments. The Defense Solutions segment offers national security solutions and systems for air, land, sea, space, and cyberspace for the U.S.

