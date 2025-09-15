Kera Capital Partners Inc. Takes $252,000 Position in Curtiss-Wright Corporation $CW

Kera Capital Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in Curtiss-Wright Corporation (NYSE:CW – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 516 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $252,000.
Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Curtiss-Wright by 23.3% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 552,893 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $175,417,000 after purchasing an additional 104,393 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its position in Curtiss-Wright by 1.5% in the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 343,513 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $110,769,000 after purchasing an additional 5,007 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Curtiss-Wright by 25.6% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 266,445 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $81,761,000 after purchasing an additional 54,289 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in Curtiss-Wright by 44,878.7% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 259,527 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $82,340,000 after purchasing an additional 258,950 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Curtiss-Wright by 6.2% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 251,874 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $79,912,000 after purchasing an additional 14,684 shares during the period. 82.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Curtiss-Wright Stock Down 0.2%
NYSE:CW opened at $509.88 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 1.15. Curtiss-Wright Corporation has a twelve month low of $266.88 and a twelve month high of $517.09. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $486.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $417.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.
Curtiss-Wright Announces Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 10th. Investors of record on Friday, September 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 26th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.2%. Curtiss-Wright’s payout ratio is presently 8.10%.
Insider Buying and Selling at Curtiss-Wright
In related news, VP John C. Watts sold 1,110 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $480.50, for a total transaction of $533,355.00. Following the transaction, the vice president directly owned 3,863 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,856,171.50. The trade was a 22.32% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Wall Street Zen cut Curtiss-Wright from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 2nd. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Curtiss-Wright from $432.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Curtiss-Wright from $405.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Curtiss-Wright from $450.00 to $457.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Curtiss-Wright from $356.00 to $338.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $468.14.
Curtiss-Wright Company Profile
Curtiss-Wright Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides engineered products, solutions, and services mainly to aerospace and defense, commercial power, process, and industrial markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Aerospace & Industrial, Defense Electronics, and Naval & Power.
