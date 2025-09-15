Kera Capital Partners Inc. Takes Position in Ferguson plc $FERG

Kera Capital Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in Ferguson plc (NASDAQ:FERG – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 1,204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $262,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FERG. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in Ferguson by 16.9% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 10,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,814,000 after purchasing an additional 1,511 shares during the period. Focus Partners Wealth acquired a new position in Ferguson during the 4th quarter valued at about $448,000. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. boosted its stake in Ferguson by 21.4% during the 4th quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 12,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,139,000 after purchasing an additional 2,176 shares during the period. Raiffeisen Bank International AG acquired a new position in Ferguson during the 4th quarter valued at about $425,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Ferguson by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 840,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,924,000 after purchasing an additional 5,714 shares during the period. 81.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FERG stock opened at $211.23 on Monday. Ferguson plc has a 52 week low of $146.00 and a 52 week high of $243.40. The company has a market capitalization of $41.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.15. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $226.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $196.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 7th. Investors of record on Friday, September 26th will be issued a $0.83 dividend. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.6%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 26th. Ferguson’s payout ratio is presently 41.40%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on FERG shares. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 target price on shares of Ferguson in a research note on Wednesday, June 4th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Ferguson from $173.00 to $204.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Ferguson in a research note on Wednesday, June 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $280.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Ferguson from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 4th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Ferguson from $189.00 to $231.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 4th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $221.00.

Ferguson Company Profile

Ferguson plc distributes plumbing and heating products in the United States and Canada. It offers plumbing and heating solutions to customers in the residential, commercial, civil/infrastructure, and industrial end markets. The company also provides expertise, solutions, and products, including infrastructure, plumbing, appliances, fire, fabrication, and others, as well as heating, ventilation, and air conditioning products under the Ferguson brand name.

