Klondike Silver (CVE:KS) Stock Price Down 16.7% – Here’s Why

Klondike Silver Corp. (CVE:KS – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 16.7% during mid-day trading on Saturday . The stock traded as low as C$0.03 and last traded at C$0.03. 643,180 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 93% from the average session volume of 333,790 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.03.
Klondike Silver Stock Performance
The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$0.03 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.03. The stock has a market capitalization of C$6.72 million, a PE ratio of -7.62 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.34, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a current ratio of 0.02.
Klondike Silver Company Profile
Klondike Silver Corp., a resource exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada. It explores for silver, lead, and zinc deposits. The company primarily owns a 100% interest in the Slocan Silver camp that covers an area of approximately 114 square kilometers located in south-eastern British Columbia.
