Klondike Silver (CVE:KS) Trading Down 16.7% – Time to Sell?

Klondike Silver Corp. (CVE:KS – Get Free Report) shares traded down 16.7% during trading on Saturday . The company traded as low as C$0.03 and last traded at C$0.03. 643,180 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 93% from the average session volume of 333,790 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.03.

Klondike Silver Trading Down 16.7%

The company has a market cap of C$6.72 million, a PE ratio of -7.62 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.34. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.03 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.03.

Klondike Silver Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Klondike Silver Corp., a resource exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada. It explores for silver, lead, and zinc deposits. The company primarily owns a 100% interest in the Slocan Silver camp that covers an area of approximately 114 square kilometers located in south-eastern British Columbia.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Klondike Silver Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Klondike Silver and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.