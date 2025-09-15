Knowles Corporation $KN Shares Purchased by First Hawaiian Bank

First Hawaiian Bank boosted its holdings in Knowles Corporation (NYSE:KN – Free Report) by 118.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 34,007 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,415 shares during the quarter. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in Knowles were worth $517,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KN. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Knowles by 17.9% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 436,464 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $8,699,000 after purchasing an additional 66,202 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in Knowles by 26.9% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 227,357 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $4,531,000 after purchasing an additional 48,258 shares during the period. Ethic Inc. acquired a new position in Knowles in the fourth quarter worth $210,000. Gotham Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Knowles in the fourth quarter worth $549,000. Finally, MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. boosted its holdings in Knowles by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 49,477 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $986,000 after purchasing an additional 1,844 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.35% of the company’s stock.

Knowles Price Performance

Shares of NYSE KN opened at $22.15 on Monday. Knowles Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $12.19 and a fifty-two week high of $22.31. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock has a market cap of $1.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 76.40 and a beta of 1.50.

Insider Transactions at Knowles

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

In related news, VP Air A. Jr. Bastarrica sold 10,000 shares of Knowles stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.94, for a total transaction of $209,400.00. Following the sale, the vice president directly owned 62,537 shares in the company, valued at $1,309,524.78. The trade was a 13.79% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, SVP Robert J. Perna sold 56,130 shares of Knowles stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.47, for a total transaction of $1,148,981.10. Following the sale, the senior vice president owned 66,552 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,362,319.44. This represents a 45.75% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 2.54% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on shares of Knowles from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 25th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Knowles from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Knowles presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $21.00.

Knowles Profile

Knowles Corporation offers capacitors, radio frequency (RF) filtering products, balanced armature speakers, micro-acoustic microphones, and audio solutions in Asia, the United States, Europe, other Americas, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Precision Devices (PD); Medtech & Specialty Audio (MSA); and Consumer MEMS Microphones (CMM).

