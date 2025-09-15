Lamb Weston $LW Stock Holdings Increased by Swedbank AB

Swedbank AB raised its holdings in shares of Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW – Free Report) by 401.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 262,600 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 210,182 shares during the period. Swedbank AB owned approximately 0.19% of Lamb Weston worth $13,997,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Lamb Weston by 23.0% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 723,215 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $38,547,000 after acquiring an additional 135,188 shares in the last quarter. Soviero Asset Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Lamb Weston during the 4th quarter valued at $3,342,000. Jump Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Lamb Weston by 2,603.3% during the 1st quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 189,826 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $10,118,000 after purchasing an additional 182,804 shares during the period. Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH acquired a new position in shares of Lamb Weston during the 4th quarter valued at $823,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in shares of Lamb Weston during the 1st quarter valued at $1,059,000. Institutional investors own 89.56% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on LW shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Lamb Weston in a research report on Wednesday, August 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $57.00 price target on the stock. Barclays lifted their price objective on Lamb Weston from $61.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 25th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Lamb Weston from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price target on Lamb Weston from $60.00 to $56.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Lamb Weston currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $65.30.

Shares of LW opened at $56.51 on Monday. Lamb Weston has a 12-month low of $47.87 and a 12-month high of $83.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.49. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $54.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $53.68.

Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.59 billion. Lamb Weston had a return on equity of 27.99% and a net margin of 5.54%.Lamb Weston’s revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.78 EPS. Lamb Weston has set its FY 2026 guidance at EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Lamb Weston will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 1st were given a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.6%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 1st. Lamb Weston’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.96%.

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc produces, distributes, and markets frozen potato products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. It offers frozen potatoes, commercial ingredients, and appetizers under the Lamb Weston brand, as well as under various customer labels.

