Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Formula One Series A $FWONA Position Reduced by Goldman Sachs Group Inc.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Formula One Series A (NASDAQ:FWONA – Free Report) by 2.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 82,492 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,123 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Formula One Series A were worth $6,721,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FWONA. Gabelli Funds LLC increased its holdings in shares of Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Formula One Series A by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 115,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,381,000 after acquiring an additional 2,625 shares during the last quarter. S&CO Inc. grew its position in shares of Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Formula One Series A by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. S&CO Inc. now owns 67,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,503,000 after buying an additional 660 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Formula One Series A by 2.2% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 59,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,835,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Formula One Series A during the first quarter worth about $2,232,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Formula One Series A by 74.0% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 18,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,497,000 after acquiring an additional 7,811 shares during the last quarter. 8.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Malcolm Ian Grant Gilchrist sold 898 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.20, for a total transaction of $89,979.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 1,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $178,456.20. This represents a 33.52% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 5,651 shares of company stock worth $572,250 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.97% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Formula One Series A in a research note on Wednesday, June 4th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $105.00 target price on the stock. Guggenheim raised their target price on Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Formula One Series A from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $102.00 price objective on shares of Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Formula One Series A in a research report on Thursday, June 12th. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded shares of Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Formula One Series A from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have assigned a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Formula One Series A currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $103.00.

FWONA opened at $89.96 on Monday. Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Formula One Series A has a 12 month low of $68.00 and a 12 month high of $96.40. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $90.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $86.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 88.20 and a beta of 0.52.

Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Formula One Series A (NASDAQ:FWONA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $1.00. The business had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. On average, equities research analysts predict that Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Formula One Series A will post 1.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Formula One Group, through its subsidiary Formula 1, engages in the motorsports business in the United States and internationally. The company holds commercial rights for the FIA Formula One world championship, approximately a nine-month long motor race-based competition in which teams compete for the constructors' championship and drivers compete for the drivers' championship.

