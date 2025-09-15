Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE) Lowered to “Hold” Rating by Wall Street Zen

Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE – Get Free Report) was downgraded by investment analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on LITE. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Lumentum from $135.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 9th. KGI Securities assumed coverage on shares of Lumentum in a report on Monday, August 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Lumentum in a report on Tuesday, August 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Lumentum in a report on Friday, August 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $165.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 price target on shares of Lumentum in a report on Thursday, August 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have issued a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lumentum currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $128.00.

Lumentum Trading Down 1.1%

NASDAQ:LITE opened at $163.02 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $11.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 708.78 and a beta of 1.42. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $117.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $86.70. Lumentum has a 1 year low of $45.65 and a 1 year high of $168.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26, a current ratio of 4.37 and a quick ratio of 3.18.

Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 12th. The technology company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $480.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $465.27 million. Lumentum had a negative return on equity of 3.02% and a net margin of 1.57%.The business’s quarterly revenue was up 55.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.06 earnings per share. Lumentum has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.950-1.100 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Lumentum will post 0.03 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Jae Kim sold 4,507 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.88, for a total transaction of $526,778.16. Following the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 33,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,911,389.20. This trade represents a 11.87% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Yuen Wupen sold 3,282 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.25, for a total value of $391,378.50. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 104,554 shares in the company, valued at $12,468,064.50. This trade represents a 3.04% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 81,687 shares of company stock valued at $8,398,352. Company insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Lumentum during the second quarter valued at about $38,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ purchased a new stake in shares of Lumentum during the first quarter worth about $25,000. MAI Capital Management boosted its holdings in shares of Lumentum by 27.0% during the second quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 452 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the period. Rakuten Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Lumentum by 164.4% during the first quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 476 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares during the period. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lumentum by 103.2% during the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 512 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the period. 94.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Lumentum Holdings Inc manufactures and sells optical and photonic products in the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through two segments: Optical Communications (OpComms) and Commercial Lasers (Lasers). The OpComms segment offers components, modules, and subsystems that enable the transmission and transport of video, audio, and data over high-capacity fiber optic cables.

