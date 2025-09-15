Magnitude International Ltd’s (NASDAQ:MAGH) Quiet Period To Expire on September 22nd

Magnitude International’s (NASDAQ:MAGH – Get Free Report) quiet period will end on Monday, September 22nd. Magnitude International had issued 2,200,000 shares in its public offering on August 12th. The total size of the offering was $8,800,000 based on an initial share price of $4.00. During the company’s quiet period, insiders and underwriters that worked on the IPO are prevented from issuing any earnings forecasts or research reports for the company because of regulations issued by the Securities and Exchange Commission. Following the expiration of the company’s quiet period, the brokerages that served as underwriters will likely initiate research coverage on the company.

Separately, Wall Street Zen raised shares of Magnitude International to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, August 17th.

Shares of MAGH stock opened at $1.41 on Monday. Magnitude International has a 52-week low of $0.99 and a 52-week high of $5.15.

Our mission is to become one of the leading integrated one-stop electrical installation services provider in Singapore. Our emphasis is to add value to all stakeholders by ensuring that all buildings which we have serviced are safe, functional and energy efficient. We have over 12 years of experience in providing electrical installation services to customers in both the private and public sectors in Singapore.

