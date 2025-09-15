Metsera (NASDAQ:MTSR) Raised to Hold at Wall Street Zen

Metsera (NASDAQ:MTSR – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Monday.
MTSR has been the subject of several other research reports. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Metsera in a research note on Friday, June 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $65.00 price target for the company. Bank of America boosted their target price on Metsera from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 28th. Leerink Partners initiated coverage on Metsera in a research note on Tuesday, September 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $77.00 target price for the company. Guggenheim boosted their target price on Metsera from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 10th. Finally, Leerink Partnrs raised Metsera to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and six have given a Buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $63.50.
Metsera Stock Down 4.2%
Metsera (NASDAQ:MTSR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 28th. The company reported ($0.66) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Alphabet Inc. bought a new position in Metsera during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $135,059,000. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Metsera during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $78,748,000. Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new position in Metsera during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $65,382,000. Alpha Wave Global LP bought a new position in Metsera during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $64,894,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new position in Metsera during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $42,395,000.
About Metsera
Metsera, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of a next-generation injectable and oral nutrient stimulated hormone, or NuSH, analog peptides to treat obesity, overweight and related conditions. Its product pipeline includes MET-097i, MET-233, and MET-224o.
