Modern Wealth Management LLC Acquires Shares of 6,268 Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. $AMD

Modern Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 6,268 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $644,000.

Get Advanced Micro Devices alerts:

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA lifted its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 277.8% in the first quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 272 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. American Capital Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 90.3% during the first quarter. American Capital Advisory LLC now owns 274 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Kozak & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 67.6% during the first quarter. Kozak & Associates Inc. now owns 305 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Investors Research Corp boosted its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 117.9% in the 1st quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 305 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the period. 71.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Advanced Micro Devices Trading Up 1.9%

NASDAQ AMD opened at $158.57 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $257.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 91.13, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.92. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $163.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $127.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 2.49. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 52 week low of $76.48 and a 52 week high of $186.65.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Advanced Micro Devices ( NASDAQ:AMD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 5th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $7.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.41 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 7.54% and a net margin of 9.57%.The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.69 EPS. Advanced Micro Devices has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 3.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on AMD. Erste Group Bank downgraded shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Hsbc Global Res raised Advanced Micro Devices from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 10th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $140.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. DZ Bank upgraded Advanced Micro Devices from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $165.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Friday, June 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-one have assigned a Buy rating, thirteen have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $180.88.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Advanced Micro Devices

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 225,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.97, for a total transaction of $36,893,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 3,359,748 shares in the company, valued at $550,897,879.56. The trade was a 6.28% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 17,998 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.03, for a total value of $2,790,229.94. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 1,713,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $265,676,461.30. The trade was a 1.04% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 270,198 shares of company stock valued at $44,183,576. 0.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Advanced Micro Devices Company Profile

(Free Report)

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates through Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Advanced Micro Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advanced Micro Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.