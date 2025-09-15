Modern Wealth Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in FedEx Corporation $FDX

Modern Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX – Free Report) by 7.7% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,898 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after buying an additional 135 shares during the quarter. Modern Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in FedEx were worth $463,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of FDX. Brighton Jones LLC raised its position in FedEx by 12.8% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 1,825 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $514,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its stake in shares of FedEx by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 26,727 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $7,524,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of FedEx in the 4th quarter worth approximately $246,000. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. boosted its stake in FedEx by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 23,257 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $6,543,000 after purchasing an additional 919 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc boosted its stake in FedEx by 274.3% during the 4th quarter. Man Group plc now owns 7,253 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $2,040,000 after purchasing an additional 5,315 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.47% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on FDX shares. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on FedEx from $275.00 to $260.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on FedEx from $290.00 to $285.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 5th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $320.00 price target (down from $330.00) on shares of FedEx in a research note on Wednesday, June 25th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $315.00 price target on FedEx in a research note on Wednesday, June 25th. Finally, TD Cowen dropped their price target on FedEx from $310.00 to $269.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have assigned a Buy rating, nine have issued a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $282.54.

Shares of FDX stock opened at $229.67 on Monday. FedEx Corporation has a 12-month low of $194.29 and a 12-month high of $308.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $229.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $227.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.20.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 24th. The shipping service provider reported $6.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.98 by $0.09. FedEx had a return on equity of 16.34% and a net margin of 4.65%.The company had revenue of $22.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.86 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $5.41 earnings per share. FedEx has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 3.400-4.000 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that FedEx Corporation will post 19.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 1st. Investors of record on Monday, September 8th will be paid a $1.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 8th. This represents a $5.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.5%. FedEx’s payout ratio is 34.36%.

In other news, Director R Brad Martin sold 2,123 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.75, for a total transaction of $513,235.25. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 8,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,160,036.25. This represents a 19.20% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Paul S. Walsh sold 3,610 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.29, for a total value of $860,226.90. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 15,513 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,696,592.77. The trade was a 18.88% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 9,343 shares of company stock valued at $2,228,816. Corporate insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. It operates through FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, and FedEx Services segments. The FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; and time-critical transportation services.

