Modern Wealth Management LLC Buys 456 Shares of Intuit Inc. $INTU

Modern Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Free Report) by 104.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 892 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 456 shares during the quarter. Modern Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Intuit were worth $548,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Apeiron RIA LLC grew its stake in shares of Intuit by 5.4% in the first quarter. Apeiron RIA LLC now owns 900 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $553,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the period. Vista Cima Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intuit in the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in Intuit during the first quarter valued at approximately $51,019,000. Carderock Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Intuit by 2.9% during the first quarter. Carderock Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,696 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $6,567,000 after buying an additional 301 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Capital Management LLC grew its position in Intuit by 6.7% during the first quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 1,738 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,067,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the period. 83.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

INTU has been the subject of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $825.00 target price (up from $785.00) on shares of Intuit in a research report on Friday, May 23rd. Zacks Research lowered shares of Intuit from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 21st. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Intuit from $742.00 to $868.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 28th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Intuit from $820.00 to $870.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 10th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of Intuit from $875.00 to $800.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty have given a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $797.62.

INTU stock opened at $646.03 on Monday. Intuit Inc. has a one year low of $532.65 and a one year high of $813.70. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $725.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $684.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.36. The company has a market capitalization of $180.12 billion, a PE ratio of 47.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.26.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 21st. The software maker reported $2.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.66 by $0.09. Intuit had a net margin of 20.55% and a return on equity of 22.72%. The firm had revenue of $3.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.75 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.99 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Intuit has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 3.050-3.120 EPS. FY 2026 guidance at 22.980-23.180 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Intuit Inc. will post 14.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 9th will be issued a $1.20 dividend. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.7%. This is a boost from Intuit’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.04. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 9th. Intuit’s payout ratio is presently 34.93%.

In related news, CFO Sandeep Aujla sold 42 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $664.99, for a total transaction of $27,929.58. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 831 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $552,606.69. This represents a 4.81% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Scott D. Cook sold 529 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $664.99, for a total transaction of $351,779.71. Following the sale, the director directly owned 6,162,547 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,098,032,129.53. The trade was a 0.01% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 9,879 shares of company stock valued at $7,558,613 over the last quarter. 2.68% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProTax.

