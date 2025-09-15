Modern Wealth Management LLC Has $360,000 Stock Position in Ingredion Incorporated $INGR

Modern Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR – Free Report) by 21.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,659 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 477 shares during the quarter. Modern Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Ingredion were worth $360,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Alpine Bank Wealth Management acquired a new position in Ingredion in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new position in Ingredion in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Ameriflex Group Inc. acquired a new position in Ingredion in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. raised its stake in Ingredion by 40.2% in the first quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Costello Asset Management INC acquired a new position in Ingredion in the first quarter valued at about $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.27% of the company’s stock.

Ingredion Stock Performance

NYSE:INGR opened at $126.25 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $8.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a current ratio of 2.78, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $129.91 and its 200-day moving average is $132.76. Ingredion Incorporated has a 1-year low of $120.51 and a 1-year high of $155.44.

Ingredion Increases Dividend

Ingredion ( NYSE:INGR Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 1st. The company reported $2.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.78 by $0.09. Ingredion had a return on equity of 19.04% and a net margin of 9.24%.The business had revenue of $1.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.89 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.87 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. Ingredion has set its FY 2025 guidance at 11.100-11.600 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Ingredion Incorporated will post 11.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.82 per share. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.6%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 1st. This is a positive change from Ingredion’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. Ingredion’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.22%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Ingredion news, CEO James P. Zallie sold 36,287 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.52, for a total transaction of $4,591,031.24. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 50,129 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,342,321.08. This represents a 41.99% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Larry Fernandes sold 850 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.39, for a total value of $109,131.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president owned 31,171 shares in the company, valued at $4,002,044.69. The trade was a 2.65% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 37,137 shares of company stock worth $4,700,163 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

INGR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wall Street Zen raised Ingredion from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. UBS Group boosted their target price on Ingredion from $149.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Ingredion has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $151.40.

Ingredion Company Profile

(Free Report)

Ingredion Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells sweeteners, starches, nutrition ingredients, and biomaterial solutions derived from wet milling and processing corn, and other starch-based materials to a range of industries in North America, South America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

