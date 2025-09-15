Modern Wealth Management LLC Has $363,000 Stock Position in Marathon Petroleum Corporation $MPC

Modern Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC – Free Report) by 11.7% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,494 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the quarter. Modern Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $363,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Marathon Petroleum in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 1,546.2% during the 1st quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 214 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Hughes Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Marathon Petroleum in the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. WPG Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Decker Retirement Planning Inc. increased its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 1,621.4% in the first quarter. Decker Retirement Planning Inc. now owns 241 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 227 shares during the period. 76.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Molly R. Benson sold 10,879 shares of Marathon Petroleum stock in a transaction on Friday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.00, for a total value of $1,773,277.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 28,700 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,678,100. The trade was a 27.49% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Kim K.W. Rucker sold 7,392 shares of Marathon Petroleum stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total value of $1,293,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 18,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,315,200. This trade represents a 28.07% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Marathon Petroleum Stock Performance

Shares of Marathon Petroleum stock opened at $180.18 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $172.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $157.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 0.97. Marathon Petroleum Corporation has a 12 month low of $115.10 and a 12 month high of $186.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The oil and gas company reported $3.96 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.22 by $0.74. The business had revenue of $34.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.70 billion. Marathon Petroleum had a return on equity of 8.38% and a net margin of 1.58%.Marathon Petroleum’s quarterly revenue was down 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $4.12 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Marathon Petroleum Corporation will post 8.47 EPS for the current year.

Marathon Petroleum Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 20th were given a $0.91 dividend. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 20th. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 54.01%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on MPC. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Marathon Petroleum from $182.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 10th. Evercore ISI began coverage on Marathon Petroleum in a research note on Wednesday, June 18th. They issued an “in-line” rating and a $170.00 price target for the company. Dbs Bank raised Marathon Petroleum to a “moderate buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 28th. Wolfe Research lowered Marathon Petroleum from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 14th. Finally, Bank of America upped their target price on Marathon Petroleum from $184.00 to $192.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 3rd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eight have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $189.36.

About Marathon Petroleum

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated downstream energy company primarily in the United States. The company operates through Refining & Marketing, and Midstream segments. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast, Mid-Continent, and West Coast regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale and distributes refined products, including renewable diesel, through transportation, storage, distribution, and marketing services.

