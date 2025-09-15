Modern Wealth Management LLC Has $517,000 Holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. $GS

Modern Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Free Report) by 5.5% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 946 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 49 shares during the quarter. Modern Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $517,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. King Wealth Management Group grew its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. King Wealth Management Group now owns 1,086 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $593,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC now owns 2,020 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,104,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the period. Wynn Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Wynn Capital LLC now owns 5,877 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,211,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. 1900 Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. 1900 Wealth Management LLC now owns 777 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $425,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the period. Finally, Register Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Register Financial Advisors LLC now owns 805 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $440,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the period. 71.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at The Goldman Sachs Group

In other The Goldman Sachs Group news, COO John E. Waldron sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $750.51, for a total transaction of $6,754,590.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer directly owned 106,268 shares in the company, valued at $79,755,196.68. The trade was a 7.81% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Denis P. Coleman sold 7,463 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $724.40, for a total transaction of $5,406,197.20. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 18,594 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,469,493.60. This represents a 28.64% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 38,323 shares of company stock valued at $28,111,828 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

GS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note on Thursday, July 10th. Zacks Research upgraded The Goldman Sachs Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 15th. Evercore ISI set a $715.00 price target on The Goldman Sachs Group and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 10th. Hsbc Global Res cut The Goldman Sachs Group from a “hold” rating to a “moderate sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. Finally, JMP Securities restated a “market perform” rating and set a $600.00 price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a report on Monday, July 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have issued a Buy rating, eleven have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, The Goldman Sachs Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $660.00.

The Goldman Sachs Group Stock Down 0.5%

NYSE GS opened at $780.87 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $439.38 and a 1-year high of $793.17. The company has a 50 day moving average of $728.85 and a 200-day moving average of $631.75. The company has a market cap of $236.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.21, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.41.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 16th. The investment management company reported $10.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.82 by $1.09. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 12.37% and a return on equity of 14.32%. The company had revenue of $14.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.53 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $8.62 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 47.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Goldman Sachs Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 29th will be given a $4.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 29th. This is a positive change from The Goldman Sachs Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $3.00. This represents a $16.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.0%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.26%.

The Goldman Sachs Group Profile

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through Global Banking & Markets, Asset & Wealth Management, and Platform Solutions segments. The Global Banking & Markets segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as secured lending, through structured credit and asset-backed lending and involved in financing under securities to resale agreements.

