Modern Wealth Management LLC Invests $388,000 in Kraft Heinz Company $KHC

Modern Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 12,758 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $388,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of Kraft Heinz in the first quarter valued at $6,049,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Kraft Heinz by 14.7% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 12,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $384,000 after acquiring an additional 1,621 shares in the last quarter. Bayforest Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Kraft Heinz in the first quarter valued at $314,000. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC raised its stake in shares of Kraft Heinz by 22.1% in the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 10,480,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $318,933,000 after acquiring an additional 1,895,722 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Palogic Value Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Kraft Heinz by 27.2% in the first quarter. Palogic Value Management L.P. now owns 24,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $735,000 after acquiring an additional 5,159 shares in the last quarter. 78.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Kraft Heinz news, Director Elio Leoni Sceti sold 25,000 shares of Kraft Heinz stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.91, for a total value of $697,750.00. Following the sale, the director owned 40,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,116,400. The trade was a 38.46% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have weighed in on KHC shares. Hsbc Global Res upgraded Kraft Heinz to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Kraft Heinz from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Kraft Heinz in a research note on Wednesday, August 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group set a $28.00 price target on Kraft Heinz and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 4th. Finally, Mizuho set a $29.00 price target on Kraft Heinz and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 28th. Seventeen analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $29.76.

Kraft Heinz Stock Performance

NASDAQ KHC opened at $26.13 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Kraft Heinz Company has a 52-week low of $25.44 and a 52-week high of $36.31. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $27.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.04. The firm has a market cap of $30.93 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.82, a P/E/G ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.23.

Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.05. Kraft Heinz had a positive return on equity of 7.40% and a negative net margin of 20.83%.The firm had revenue of $6.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.26 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.78 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. Kraft Heinz has set its FY 2025 guidance at 2.510-2.670 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Kraft Heinz Company will post 2.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Kraft Heinz Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 29th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 29th. Kraft Heinz’s payout ratio is currently -35.63%.

Kraft Heinz Company Profile

The Kraft Heinz Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in North America and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy products, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee, and other grocery products under the Kraft, Oscar Mayer, Heinz, Philadelphia, Lunchables, Velveeta, Ore-Ida, Maxwell House, Kool-Aid, Jell-O, Heinz, ABC, Master, Quero, Kraft, Golden Circle, Wattie's, Pudliszki, and Plasmon brands.

