Modern Wealth Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. $CMG

Modern Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Free Report) by 8.7% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,790 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 542 shares during the quarter. Modern Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill were worth $341,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 122,463,327 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $6,148,884,000 after buying an additional 1,597,287 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 56,827,332 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,853,302,000 after buying an additional 4,027,016 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 32,505,318 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,632,092,000 after acquiring an additional 2,404,798 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 20,662,628 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,037,471,000 after acquiring an additional 425,648 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC grew its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 11,111,416 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $557,904,000 after acquiring an additional 833,760 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.30% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have commented on CMG. Melius began coverage on Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research report on Monday, July 14th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $57.00 price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research report on Friday, September 5th. UBS Group upped their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. Rothschild & Co Redburn raised Chipotle Mexican Grill from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 3rd. Finally, Redburn Atlantic began coverage on Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research report on Tuesday, June 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-one have assigned a Buy rating and eight have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $59.76.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Stock Performance

Chipotle Mexican Grill stock opened at $38.65 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $45.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $49.08. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a one year low of $38.30 and a one year high of $66.74. The stock has a market cap of $51.83 billion, a PE ratio of 34.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.02.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 23rd. The restaurant operator reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.01. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a return on equity of 43.50% and a net margin of 13.32%.The firm had revenue of $3.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.11 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.34 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 1.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Company Profile

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. It sells food and beverages through offering burritos, burrito bowls, quesadillas, tacos, and salads. The company also provides delivery and related services its app and website. It has operations in the United States, Canada, France, Germany, and the United Kingdom.

