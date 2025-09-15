Modern Wealth Management LLC Trims Stock Position in The Charles Schwab Corporation $SCHW

Modern Wealth Management LLC lessened its position in The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE:SCHW – Free Report) by 33.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,258 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,654 shares during the period. Modern Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $568,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Atwood & Palmer Inc. acquired a new position in Charles Schwab during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 75.0% in the first quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 350 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Stone House Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Charles Schwab in the first quarter valued at $31,000. Activest Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 6,650.0% in the first quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 405 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 399 shares during the period. Finally, WFA Asset Management Corp acquired a new position in Charles Schwab during the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SCHW stock opened at $93.50 on Monday. The Charles Schwab Corporation has a 1 year low of $61.81 and a 1 year high of $99.59. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $95.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $86.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $169.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Charles Schwab ( NYSE:SCHW Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.04. Charles Schwab had a net margin of 33.68% and a return on equity of 19.30%. The firm had revenue of $5.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.64 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.73 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 24.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that The Charles Schwab Corporation will post 4.22 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 8th were issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 8th. Charles Schwab’s payout ratio is currently 29.03%.

Charles Schwab declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Thursday, July 24th that permits the company to buyback $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to reacquire up to 11.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. TD Securities raised their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $95.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 20th. Redburn Atlantic raised shares of Charles Schwab from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $65.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Monday, June 9th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $83.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 21st. Wells Fargo & Company set a $102.00 price objective on shares of Charles Schwab and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 18th. Finally, Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Charles Schwab in a report on Tuesday, May 20th. Sixteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Charles Schwab presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $99.60.

In other Charles Schwab news, insider Jonathan S. Beatty sold 6,144 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.81, for a total transaction of $594,800.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 11,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,154,265.63. This represents a 34.01% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Nigel J. Murtagh sold 24,096 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.91, for a total value of $2,359,239.36. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 58,999 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,776,592.09. This trade represents a 29.00% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 298,214 shares of company stock worth $29,022,580 over the last quarter. Insiders own 6.30% of the company’s stock.

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a savings and loan holding company that provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services.

