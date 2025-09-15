Morgan Stanley Has Lowered Expectations for Freshworks (NASDAQ:FRSH) Stock Price

Freshworks (NASDAQ:FRSH – Free Report) had its price target cut by Morgan Stanley from $18.00 to $16.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday,Benzinga reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Freshworks from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $27.00 price target on shares of Freshworks in a research report on Friday. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Freshworks from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, August 23rd. Cantor Fitzgerald raised shares of Freshworks to an “overweight” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 3rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of Freshworks in a research report on Friday. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $20.14.

Freshworks Trading Down 3.6%

FRSH opened at $12.45 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $13.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.27. Freshworks has a 1-year low of $10.81 and a 1-year high of $19.77. The company has a market cap of $3.63 billion, a P/E ratio of -69.16 and a beta of 0.94.

Freshworks (NASDAQ:FRSH – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.06. Freshworks had a negative return on equity of 2.56% and a negative net margin of 7.02%.The company had revenue of $204.68 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $198.85 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.08 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Freshworks has set its FY 2025 guidance at 0.560-0.580 EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at 0.120-0.140 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Freshworks will post -0.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Freshworks

In related news, Director Jennifer H. Taylor sold 7,558 shares of Freshworks stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.13, for a total value of $114,352.54. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 44,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $669,018.34. This trade represents a 14.60% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Barry L. Padgett sold 7,558 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.14, for a total transaction of $114,428.12. Following the sale, the director directly owned 32,635 shares in the company, valued at approximately $494,093.90. This trade represents a 18.80% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 79,181 shares of company stock valued at $1,107,538 in the last quarter. Insiders own 11.17% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. bought a new stake in Freshworks during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Freshworks by 427.6% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 3,630 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Freshworks during the 1st quarter worth about $70,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its position in shares of Freshworks by 91.2% during the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 5,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 2,814 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Freshworks by 55.1% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 2,155 shares in the last quarter. 75.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Freshworks Inc, a software development company, provides software-as-a-service products worldwide. It offers Freshworks Customer Service Suite, which provides automated, personalized self-service on various channels, including web, chat, mobile messaging, email, and social; Freshdesk, a ticketing-centric customer service solution; Freshsuccess, a customer success solution; and Freshchat that provides agents with a modern conversational experience to proactively engage customers across digital messaging channels.

