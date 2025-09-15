Naspers (OTCMKTS:NPSNY) Upgraded at Wall Street Zen

Naspers (OTCMKTS:NPSNY – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Saturday.
Naspers Trading Up 0.1%
Shares of Naspers stock opened at $67.77 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $64.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $57.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 3.43 and a current ratio of 3.48. Naspers has a one year low of $37.06 and a one year high of $67.99.
Naspers Company Profile
