Naspers (OTCMKTS:NPSNY) Upgraded at Wall Street Zen

Naspers (OTCMKTS:NPSNY – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Saturday.

Naspers Trading Up 0.1%

Shares of Naspers stock opened at $67.77 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $64.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $57.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 3.43 and a current ratio of 3.48. Naspers has a one year low of $37.06 and a one year high of $67.99.

Naspers Company Profile

Naspers Limited operates in the consumer internet industry in Africa, Asia, Europe, Latin America, North America. The company operates through Classifieds, Food Delivery, Payments and Fintech, Etail, Edtech, Social and Internet Platforms, Media24, and Other Ecommerce segments. It holds investments in classifieds, food delivery, payments and fintech, education, health, and ecommerce, as well as ventures, and social and internet platforms.

