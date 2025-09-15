National HealthCare Co. $NHC Stake Lifted by Goldman Sachs Group Inc.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of National HealthCare Co. (NYSE:NHC – Free Report) by 7.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 73,772 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,879 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned 0.48% of National HealthCare worth $6,846,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in National HealthCare during the first quarter worth about $655,000. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in National HealthCare by 42.4% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 23,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,562,000 after buying an additional 7,088 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of National HealthCare by 28.8% in the 1st quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 22,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,123,000 after purchasing an additional 5,115 shares during the period. Nuveen LLC purchased a new stake in National HealthCare in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,721,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in National HealthCare by 2.6% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 65,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,070,000 after purchasing an additional 1,671 shares during the last quarter. 56.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NHC opened at $114.98 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.78 billion, a PE ratio of 14.41 and a beta of 0.58. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $104.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $100.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 1.80. National HealthCare Co. has a twelve month low of $89.14 and a twelve month high of $136.86.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 30th will be issued a $0.64 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 30th. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.2%. National HealthCare’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.15%.

National HealthCare Corporation engages in the operation of services to skilled nursing facilities, assisted and independent living facilities, homecare and hospice agencies, and health hospitals. Its skilled nursing facilities offer licensed therapy services, nutrition services, social services, activities, and housekeeping and laundry services, as well as medical services prescribed by physicians; and rehabilitative services, such as physical, speech, respiratory, and occupational therapy for patients recovering from strokes, heart attacks, orthopedic conditions, neurological illnesses, or other illnesses, injuries, or disabilities.

