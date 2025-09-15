Nebius Group (NBIS) Expected to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

Nebius Group (NASDAQ:NBIS – Get Free Report) is anticipated to release its results before the market opens on Tuesday, September 16th. Analysts expect Nebius Group to post earnings of ($0.40) per share for the quarter.

Nebius Group (NASDAQ:NBIS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $105.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $95.60 million. On average, analysts expect Nebius Group to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Nebius Group Trading Up 1.4%

NASDAQ:NBIS opened at $90.41 on Monday. Nebius Group has a one year low of $14.09 and a one year high of $100.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 14.70 and a quick ratio of 14.70. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $62.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -158.61 and a beta of 3.55.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Arete Research raised shares of Nebius Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 5th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Nebius Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday. BWS Financial lifted their target price on shares of Nebius Group from $90.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Nebius Group in a report on Monday, July 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $68.00 target price for the company. Finally, DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 target price on shares of Nebius Group in a report on Tuesday, September 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and five have issued a Buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $80.80.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Nebius Group

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Nebius Group in the second quarter worth approximately $68,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Nebius Group in the first quarter worth approximately $40,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Nebius Group by 168.4% in the second quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,000 after purchasing an additional 1,512 shares during the period. Keel Point LLC bought a new position in shares of Nebius Group in the second quarter worth approximately $216,000. Finally, Orion Porfolio Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Nebius Group in the second quarter worth approximately $224,000. 21.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Nebius Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Nebius Group N.V., a technology company, builds intelligent products and services powered by machine learning and other technologies to help consumers and businesses navigate the online and offline world. The company’s services include Nebius AI, an AI-centric cloud platform that offers infrastructure and computing capability for AI deployment and machine-learning oriented solutions; and Toloka AI that offers generative AI (GenAI) solutions at every stage of the GenAI lifecycle, such as data annotation and generation, model training and fine-tuning, and quality assessment of large language model for accuracy and reliability.

Featured Articles

