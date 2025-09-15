New Fortress Energy LLC $NFE Shares Acquired by Goldman Sachs Group Inc.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of New Fortress Energy LLC (NASDAQ:NFE – Free Report) by 133.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 865,826 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 494,848 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in New Fortress Energy were worth $7,195,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in New Fortress Energy by 22.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,879,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,339,000 after acquiring an additional 2,560,242 shares during the period. American Assets Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of New Fortress Energy by 888.8% in the first quarter. American Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,859,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,449,000 after purchasing an additional 1,671,094 shares during the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of New Fortress Energy during the first quarter worth about $9,492,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH purchased a new stake in New Fortress Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $5,165,000. Finally, Tejara Capital Ltd acquired a new position in New Fortress Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,326,000. 58.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NFE stock opened at $1.31 on Monday. New Fortress Energy LLC has a one year low of $1.26 and a one year high of $16.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.77, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.67. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $2.92 and its 200 day moving average is $4.69. The firm has a market cap of $372.76 million, a PE ratio of -0.34 and a beta of 0.99.

New Fortress Energy ( NASDAQ:NFE Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Saturday, September 13th. The company reported ($2.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.64) by ($1.38). New Fortress Energy had a negative return on equity of 22.72% and a negative net margin of 48.94%.During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.41) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 29.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that New Fortress Energy LLC will post 0.36 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have commented on NFE shares. Zacks Research upgraded shares of New Fortress Energy to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 11th. Capital One Financial restated an “underweight” rating on shares of New Fortress Energy in a research report on Monday, September 8th. New Street Research set a $8.50 price target on New Fortress Energy in a research report on Monday, June 30th. Compass Point started coverage on New Fortress Energy in a research note on Tuesday, July 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $8.50 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $4.00 target price on New Fortress Energy and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.88.

New Fortress Energy Inc operates as an integrated gas-to-power energy infrastructure company that provides energy and development services to end-users worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Terminals and Infrastructure, and Ships. The Terminals and Infrastructure segment engages in the natural gas procurement and liquefaction; and shipping, logistics, facilities and conversion, or development of natural gas-fired power generation.

