NioCorp Developments (NB) Projected to Post Quarterly Earnings on Monday

NioCorp Developments (NASDAQ:NB – Get Free Report) will likely be announcing its results before the market opens on Monday, September 22nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.15) per share for the quarter. NioCorp Developments has set its FY 2025 guidance at -0.350–0.350 EPS.

Get NioCorp Developments alerts:

NioCorp Developments (NASDAQ:NB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 11th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. On average, analysts expect NioCorp Developments to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NioCorp Developments Trading Up 11.2%

Shares of NASDAQ:NB opened at $5.28 on Monday. NioCorp Developments has a 1 year low of $1.27 and a 1 year high of $5.33. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.89. The firm has a market cap of $310.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.53 and a beta of -0.30.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On NioCorp Developments

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of NioCorp Developments by 2,376.5% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 644,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,501,000 after purchasing an additional 618,170 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP increased its stake in shares of NioCorp Developments by 111.3% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 159,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $372,000 after purchasing an additional 84,176 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of NioCorp Developments by 176.9% in the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 93,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,000 after purchasing an additional 59,863 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in NioCorp Developments during the second quarter worth about $85,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in NioCorp Developments during the second quarter worth about $75,000. 4.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Maxim Group raised their target price on NioCorp Developments from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 11th. HC Wainwright cut their target price on NioCorp Developments from $4.25 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $4.50.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on NB

About NioCorp Developments

(Get Free Report)

NioCorp Developments Ltd. engages in the exploration and development of mineral deposits in North America. It owns and develops the Elk Creek niobium/scandium/titanium project that owns one 226.43-acre parcel of land and associated mineral rights, and an additional 40 acres of mineral rights, as well as an optioned land package that covers an area of 1,396 acres located in Johnson County, southeast Nebraska.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for NioCorp Developments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NioCorp Developments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.