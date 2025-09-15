NioCorp Developments (NB) Projected to Post Quarterly Earnings on Monday

NioCorp Developments (NASDAQ:NB – Get Free Report) will likely be announcing its results before the market opens on Monday, September 22nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.15) per share for the quarter. NioCorp Developments has set its FY 2025 guidance at -0.350–0.350 EPS.
NioCorp Developments (NASDAQ:NB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 11th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. On average, analysts expect NioCorp Developments to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.
NioCorp Developments Trading Up 11.2%
Shares of NASDAQ:NB opened at $5.28 on Monday. NioCorp Developments has a 1 year low of $1.27 and a 1 year high of $5.33. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.89. The firm has a market cap of $310.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.53 and a beta of -0.30.
Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Maxim Group raised their target price on NioCorp Developments from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 11th. HC Wainwright cut their target price on NioCorp Developments from $4.25 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $4.50.
About NioCorp Developments
NioCorp Developments Ltd. engages in the exploration and development of mineral deposits in North America. It owns and develops the Elk Creek niobium/scandium/titanium project that owns one 226.43-acre parcel of land and associated mineral rights, and an additional 40 acres of mineral rights, as well as an optioned land package that covers an area of 1,396 acres located in Johnson County, southeast Nebraska.
