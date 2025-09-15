Ocado Group (LON:OCDO) Shares Down 9.8% – Time to Sell?

Posted by on Sep 15th, 2025

Ocado Group plc (LON:OCDOGet Free Report)’s stock price fell 9.8% during trading on Saturday . The company traded as low as GBX 240.30 ($3.26) and last traded at GBX 270.71 ($3.67). 15,986,102 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 99% from the average session volume of 8,031,512 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 300 ($4.07).

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Ocado Group from GBX 400 to GBX 437 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 437.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 144.16, a quick ratio of 2.82 and a current ratio of 2.35. The firm has a market cap of £2.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 575.99 and a beta of 1.85. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 318.95 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 283.18.

Ocado Group is a UK based technology company that provides end-to-end online grocery fulfilment solutions, known as the Ocado Smart Platform, to some of the world’s largest grocery retailers and holds a 50% share of Ocado Retail Ltd in the UK in a Joint Venture with Marks & Spencer. OSP comprises access to Ocado’s physical infrastructure solutions, running highly efficient warehouse operations for the single pick of products, together with the entire end-to-end proprietary software applications required to operate a world class online grocery business.

