Ocado Group (LON:OCDO) Trading Down 9.8% – Should You Sell?

Ocado Group plc (LON:OCDO – Get Free Report) was down 9.8% during trading on Saturday . The stock traded as low as GBX 240.30 ($3.26) and last traded at GBX 270.71 ($3.67). Approximately 15,986,102 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 99% from the average daily volume of 8,031,512 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 300 ($4.07).

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Ocado Group from GBX 400 to GBX 437 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 437.

Ocado Group Trading Down 9.8%

Ocado Group Company Profile

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 144.16, a current ratio of 2.35 and a quick ratio of 2.82. The company has a market cap of £2.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 575.99 and a beta of 1.85. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 318.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 283.18.

Ocado Group is a UK based technology company that provides end-to-end online grocery fulfilment solutions, known as the Ocado Smart Platform, to some of the world’s largest grocery retailers and holds a 50% share of Ocado Retail Ltd in the UK in a Joint Venture with Marks & Spencer. OSP comprises access to Ocado’s physical infrastructure solutions, running highly efficient warehouse operations for the single pick of products, together with the entire end-to-end proprietary software applications required to operate a world class online grocery business.

Featured Articles

