OceanFirst Financial Corp. $OCFC Shares Sold by Goldman Sachs Group Inc.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. reduced its holdings in OceanFirst Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:OCFC – Free Report) by 36.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 398,388 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after selling 225,083 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in OceanFirst Financial were worth $6,777,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Get OceanFirst Financial alerts:

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OCFC. Nuveen LLC acquired a new position in shares of OceanFirst Financial during the 1st quarter valued at about $13,160,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its position in OceanFirst Financial by 1,226.5% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 464,258 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $7,897,000 after purchasing an additional 429,259 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP raised its stake in OceanFirst Financial by 34.3% during the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,026,099 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $17,454,000 after purchasing an additional 262,259 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in OceanFirst Financial by 9.7% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,326,378 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $22,562,000 after purchasing an additional 117,578 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of OceanFirst Financial by 121.7% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 160,837 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $2,911,000 after buying an additional 88,292 shares during the period. 70.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Zacks Research lowered OceanFirst Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, September 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has given a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.67.

OceanFirst Financial Price Performance

OceanFirst Financial stock opened at $18.12 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $17.82 and a 200-day moving average of $17.18. OceanFirst Financial Corp. has a 52-week low of $14.29 and a 52-week high of $21.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.85 and a beta of 1.07.

OceanFirst Financial (NASDAQ:OCFC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The savings and loans company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.02). OceanFirst Financial had a return on equity of 5.22% and a net margin of 12.89%.The business had revenue of $99.37 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $101.26 million. As a group, analysts predict that OceanFirst Financial Corp. will post 1.6 EPS for the current year.

OceanFirst Financial Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 4th were paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 4th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.4%. OceanFirst Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 56.74%.

OceanFirst Financial Profile

(Free Report)

OceanFirst Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for OceanFirst Bank N.A. that provides community banking services to retail and commercial customers. It accepts money market accounts, savings accounts, interest-bearing checking accounts, non-interest-bearing accounts, and time deposits, that includes brokered deposits to retail, government, and business customers.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OCFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for OceanFirst Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:OCFC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for OceanFirst Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OceanFirst Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.