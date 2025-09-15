OGE Energy Corporation (NYSE:OGE) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

OGE Energy Corporation (NYSE:OGE – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $46.80.

Get OGE Energy alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on OGE shares. Wall Street Zen upgraded OGE Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, September 7th. Barclays upgraded OGE Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $45.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 5th.

View Our Latest Analysis on OGE

Institutional Investors Weigh In On OGE Energy

OGE Energy Price Performance

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of OGE. Alpine Bank Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of OGE Energy during the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. State of Wyoming acquired a new position in OGE Energy during the second quarter worth $34,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in OGE Energy by 427.0% during the second quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 780 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 632 shares during the period. First Command Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in OGE Energy during the first quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Clearstead Trust LLC acquired a new position in OGE Energy during the first quarter worth $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE OGE opened at $44.49 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. OGE Energy has a twelve month low of $39.10 and a twelve month high of $46.91. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $44.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $44.58. The stock has a market cap of $8.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.23, a P/E/G ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.60.

OGE Energy (NYSE:OGE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by ($0.05). OGE Energy had a net margin of 15.27% and a return on equity of 10.60%. The firm had revenue of $741.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $719.97 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.51 EPS. OGE Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that OGE Energy will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current year.

OGE Energy Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

OGE Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy services provider in the United States. The company generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric energy. In addition, it provides retail electric service to approximately 896,000 customers, which covers a service area of approximately 30,000 square miles in Oklahoma and western Arkansas; and owns and operates coal-fired, natural gas-fired, wind-powered, and solar-powered generating assets.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for OGE Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OGE Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.