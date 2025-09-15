OGE Energy Corporation (NYSE:OGE) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of OGE Energy Corporation (NYSE:OGE – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $46.80.

Get OGE Energy alerts:

Several analysts have recently issued reports on OGE shares. Wall Street Zen raised shares of OGE Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, September 7th. Barclays raised OGE Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $45.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 5th.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on OGE

OGE Energy Stock Performance

OGE Energy stock opened at $44.49 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.78. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $44.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $44.58. The company has a market capitalization of $8.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.23, a PEG ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.60. OGE Energy has a fifty-two week low of $39.10 and a fifty-two week high of $46.91.

OGE Energy (NYSE:OGE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($0.05). OGE Energy had a return on equity of 10.60% and a net margin of 15.27%.The company had revenue of $741.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $719.97 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.51 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that OGE Energy will post 2.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On OGE Energy

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Orion Porfolio Solutions LLC lifted its stake in shares of OGE Energy by 3.4% during the second quarter. Orion Porfolio Solutions LLC now owns 6,757 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $300,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of OGE Energy by 0.3% during the first quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 71,892 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,304,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of OGE Energy by 2.0% during the second quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC now owns 13,765 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $611,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its stake in shares of OGE Energy by 2.0% during the second quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 14,515 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $644,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Xponance Inc. lifted its stake in shares of OGE Energy by 1.2% during the first quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 23,068 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,060,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. 71.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About OGE Energy

(Get Free Report)

OGE Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy services provider in the United States. The company generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric energy. In addition, it provides retail electric service to approximately 896,000 customers, which covers a service area of approximately 30,000 square miles in Oklahoma and western Arkansas; and owns and operates coal-fired, natural gas-fired, wind-powered, and solar-powered generating assets.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for OGE Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OGE Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.