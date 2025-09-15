Precision Drilling Corporation $PDS Shares Purchased by Goldman Sachs Group Inc.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Precision Drilling Corporation (NYSE:PDS – Free Report) (TSE:PD) by 28.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 138,896 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 30,690 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned 1.04% of Precision Drilling worth $6,475,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its stake in Precision Drilling by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 739,842 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $34,093,000 after buying an additional 10,216 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen LLC acquired a new stake in Precision Drilling in the 1st quarter worth about $22,637,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Precision Drilling by 33.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 396,072 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $24,188,000 after purchasing an additional 98,836 shares in the last quarter. Aegis Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Precision Drilling by 58.1% in the 1st quarter. Aegis Financial Corp now owns 195,505 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $9,089,000 after purchasing an additional 71,867 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Precision Drilling by 235.8% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 157,433 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $9,621,000 after purchasing an additional 110,546 shares in the last quarter. 48.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on PDS. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their price objective on Precision Drilling from $89.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $74.00 target price (up from $72.00) on shares of Precision Drilling in a report on Thursday, August 14th. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded Precision Drilling from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have assigned a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.00.

Shares of PDS opened at $57.54 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $758.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 1.15. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $54.28 and a 200-day moving average of $48.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Precision Drilling Corporation has a 52 week low of $36.20 and a 52 week high of $67.46.

Precision Drilling (NYSE:PDS – Get Free Report) (TSE:PD) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.79. The company had revenue of $299.14 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $435.47 million. Precision Drilling had a return on equity of 6.21% and a net margin of 5.67%. As a group, analysts forecast that Precision Drilling Corporation will post 7.1 EPS for the current year.

Precision Drilling Corporation, a drilling company, provides onshore drilling, completion, and production services to exploration and production companies in the oil and natural gas and geothermal industries in North America and the Middle East. The company operates through Contract Drilling Services and Completion and Production Services segments.

