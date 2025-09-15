PROCEPT BioRobotics Corporation (NASDAQ:PRCT) Receives $73.22 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics Corporation (NASDAQ:PRCT – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the nine analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $73.2222.

PRCT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on PROCEPT BioRobotics from $80.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Wall Street Zen raised PROCEPT BioRobotics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 9th. Stephens assumed coverage on PROCEPT BioRobotics in a research report on Wednesday, July 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on PROCEPT BioRobotics from $75.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised PROCEPT BioRobotics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 2nd.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PRCT. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd purchased a new stake in PROCEPT BioRobotics in the first quarter worth $30,000. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S bought a new position in shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics in the first quarter worth $40,000. Vega Investment Solutions boosted its holdings in shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics by 52.0% in the second quarter. Vega Investment Solutions now owns 775 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares during the period. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics by 69.5% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 873 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 358 shares during the period. Finally, AlphaQuest LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics by 1,262.5% in the second quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 1,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 1,010 shares during the period. 89.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of PRCT opened at $37.14 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 9.21, a quick ratio of 7.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a market capitalization of $2.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.96 and a beta of 1.03. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $46.77 and a 200 day moving average of $53.62. PROCEPT BioRobotics has a 12 month low of $36.90 and a 12 month high of $103.81.

PROCEPT BioRobotics (NASDAQ:PRCT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.41) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $79.18 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $75.67 million. PROCEPT BioRobotics had a negative return on equity of 23.73% and a negative net margin of 30.60%.PROCEPT BioRobotics’s revenue was up 48.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.50) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that PROCEPT BioRobotics will post -1.75 earnings per share for the current year.

PROCEPT BioRobotics Corporation, a surgical robotics company, focuses on developing transformative solutions in urology in the United States and internationally. The company develops, manufactures, and sells AquaBeam Robotic System, an image-guided, surgical robotic system for use in minimally invasive urologic surgery with a focus on treating benign prostatic hyperplasia (BPH).

