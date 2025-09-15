PROCEPT BioRobotics Corporation (NASDAQ:PRCT) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics Corporation (NASDAQ:PRCT – Get Free Report) have earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the nine analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $73.2222.

PRCT has been the topic of several research reports. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 9th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics from $75.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 7th. Stephens initiated coverage on shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics in a report on Wednesday, July 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics from $80.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 7th.

Shares of PRCT opened at $37.14 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.96 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 7.86, a current ratio of 9.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $46.77 and a 200 day moving average of $53.62. PROCEPT BioRobotics has a twelve month low of $36.90 and a twelve month high of $103.81.

PROCEPT BioRobotics (NASDAQ:PRCT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.06. PROCEPT BioRobotics had a negative net margin of 30.60% and a negative return on equity of 23.73%. The company had revenue of $79.18 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $75.67 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.50) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 48.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that PROCEPT BioRobotics will post -1.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PRCT. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 623,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,197,000 after acquiring an additional 36,944 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics by 54.6% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 145,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,695,000 after acquiring an additional 51,289 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 14,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,141,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics during the 4th quarter worth $230,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics by 240.2% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 287,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,177,000 after acquiring an additional 203,241 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.46% of the company’s stock.

PROCEPT BioRobotics Corporation, a surgical robotics company, focuses on developing transformative solutions in urology in the United States and internationally. The company develops, manufactures, and sells AquaBeam Robotic System, an image-guided, surgical robotic system for use in minimally invasive urologic surgery with a focus on treating benign prostatic hyperplasia (BPH).

