Promising Fertilizer Stocks To Follow Now – September 13th

Union Pacific, Norfolk Southern, and CSX are the three Fertilizer stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Fertilizer stocks are shares of publicly traded companies whose primary business is the production, distribution or sale of agricultural fertilizers and related crop-nutrition products. Investors follow these stocks to gain exposure to global farming demand, commodity-price cycles (such as natural gas or phosphate), and broader food-security trends. Because fertilizer margins and volumes can fluctuate with weather patterns, government subsidies and raw‐material costs, their stock prices often exhibit sensitivity to both macroeconomic and sector-specific factors. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Fertilizer stocks within the last several days.

Union Pacific (UNP)

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, renewable biofuel producers, and other agricultural users; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

Norfolk Southern (NSC)

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports agriculture, forest, and consumer products comprising soybeans, wheat, corn, fertilizers, livestock and poultry feed, food products, food oils, flour, sweeteners, ethanol, lumber and wood products, pulp board and paper products, wood fibers, wood pulp, beverages, and canned goods; chemicals consist of sulfur and related chemicals, petroleum products comprising crude oil, chlorine and bleaching compounds, plastics, rubber, industrial chemicals, chemical wastes, sand, and natural gas liquids; metals and construction materials, such as steel, aluminum products, machinery, scrap metals, cement, aggregates, minerals, clay, transportation equipment, and military-related products; and automotive, including finished motor vehicles and automotive parts, as well as coal.

CSX (CSX)

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It also transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, minerals, automotive, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

